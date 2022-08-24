Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC Takes $219,000 Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.2% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LULU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.61.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

NASDAQ LULU traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $317.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,097. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $485.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $314.79. The company has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kourtney Gibson acquired 200 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $280.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,024.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,716.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.