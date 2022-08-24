Lee Financial Co Grows Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 380.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,277,246,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,603,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030,375 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,874,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,470 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,879,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

RTX traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $92.96. 72,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,468,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.20 and its 200 day moving average is $95.83. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.58%.

RTX has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

