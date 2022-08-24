Lee Financial Co Has $1.62 Million Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.7% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.2% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.3% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in American Tower by 4.8% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.13.

Shares of AMT stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $265.12. 25,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,163. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $260.96 and a 200 day moving average of $250.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $220.00 and a 52-week high of $303.72. The company has a market cap of $123.44 billion, a PE ratio of 43.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.46.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

