Lee Financial Co Purchases 370 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,175 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Boeing were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 1,092.3% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 42.1% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 6,466.7% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in Boeing by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BA. Citigroup raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.56.

NYSE BA traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.83. The company had a trading volume of 105,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,420,843. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $233.94. The company has a market capitalization of $96.69 billion, a PE ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.42.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

