Lee Financial Co Sells 11,489 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Lee Financial Co cut its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,489 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,305,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,258,000 after buying an additional 877,303 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in STAG Industrial by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,753,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,007,000 after buying an additional 308,960 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in STAG Industrial by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,741,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,478,000 after buying an additional 440,060 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in STAG Industrial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,700,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,520,000 after buying an additional 44,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in STAG Industrial by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,652,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,231,000 after buying an additional 235,467 shares in the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STAG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

Shares of STAG stock traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $32.60. The stock had a trading volume of 13,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,224. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.98. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.43 and a 1 year high of $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.83.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.06%.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

