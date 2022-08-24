Lee Financial Co Sells 2,418 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Lee Financial Co lowered its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,418 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Lee Financial Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,996,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,022,000 after buying an additional 1,096,987 shares in the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $428,000. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $101.21. 81,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,767,602. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.40. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.86 and a 52-week high of $116.38.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.