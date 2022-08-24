Legacy Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 7,391 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 26,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 192,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 8,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,220,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $678,661,000 after purchasing an additional 195,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 280,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,664,000 after acquiring an additional 14,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.50. The stock had a trading volume of 43,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,160,304. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $82.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.40.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

