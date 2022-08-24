Legacy Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,610 iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,141,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,944,000 after buying an additional 34,503 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,993,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,898,000 after purchasing an additional 753,260 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,350,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,494,000 after purchasing an additional 190,633 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,166,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,522,000 after buying an additional 210,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,955,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,968,000 after buying an additional 43,958 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $252.66. 6,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,598,153. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $218.00 and a 1-year high of $292.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $239.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.88.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

