Legacy Advisors LLC Has $292,000 Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $968,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PGR. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Progressive from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $129.00 target price on Progressive in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.31.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.03. 2,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,163,063. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $89.35 and a 12 month high of $128.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Progressive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 18th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

