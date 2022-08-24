Legacy Advisors LLC Invests $305,000 in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1,324.0% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRSK stock traded down $4.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $193.49. 1,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,391. The company has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.05 and a 12-month high of $231.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 35.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

Several analysts recently commented on VRSK shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.18.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.60, for a total value of $833,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,852.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Kathy Card Beckles sold 429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $85,838.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,949.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.60, for a total value of $833,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,852.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,042 shares of company stock worth $2,358,328 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

