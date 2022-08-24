Legacy Advisors LLC Purchases 214 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in Copart by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of Copart stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.33. The company had a trading volume of 376 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,130. The stock has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.15. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.21 and a 1-year high of $161.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.35.

Insider Transactions at Copart

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total transaction of $1,157,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

About Copart

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.