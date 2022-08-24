Legacy Advisors LLC Takes $348,000 Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,470 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE COP traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.67. The company had a trading volume of 30,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,287,973. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $54.42 and a fifty-two week high of $124.08. The company has a market capitalization of $141.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.31 and its 200 day moving average is $98.44.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $135.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.84.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

