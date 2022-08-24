Legacy Advisors LLC Takes Position in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ELV. State Street Corp lifted its position in Elevance Health by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,732,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,975,080,000 after purchasing an additional 162,857 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Elevance Health by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,638,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,667,000 after purchasing an additional 437,816 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Elevance Health by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,174,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,914,000 after purchasing an additional 51,641 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Elevance Health by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,042,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,078,000 after purchasing an additional 65,439 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $1,128,341,000. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Elevance Health news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Elevance Health Trading Down 3.1 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on ELV. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $533.00 to $485.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Loop Capital started coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $596.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on Elevance Health to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Elevance Health to $577.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $562.80.

Shares of Elevance Health stock traded down $15.96 on Wednesday, reaching $491.04. 719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,836. The company has a market capitalization of $117.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.90. Elevance Health Inc. has a 52 week low of $355.43 and a 52 week high of $533.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $476.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $482.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.30. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $38.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.03 EPS. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.53%.

Elevance Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

Further Reading

