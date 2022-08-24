Legacy Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,194,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,068,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,251,000 after buying an additional 191,200 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:EZU traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.33. 4,213,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $47.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.89 and a 200-day moving average of $40.28.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

