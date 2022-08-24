Legacy Advisors LLC Takes Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 152.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Morningstar Price Performance
MORN stock traded down $4.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $235.31. The stock had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.25 and a twelve month high of $350.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $243.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.61.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Morningstar Profile
Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.
