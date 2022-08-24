Legacy Advisors LLC Takes Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 152.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar Price Performance

MORN stock traded down $4.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $235.31. The stock had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.25 and a twelve month high of $350.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $243.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Morningstar Profile

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.84, for a total value of $31,420.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,482,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,268,460,218.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 120 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.84, for a total transaction of $31,420.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 12,482,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,268,460,218.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director William M. Lyons sold 2,500 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.92, for a total transaction of $624,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,956,983.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 70,260 shares of company stock valued at $17,333,954 in the last ninety days. 41.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.