Lethean (LTHN) Price Down 23.1% This Week

Lethean (LTHN) traded down 30.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Lethean coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lethean has traded 23.1% lower against the US dollar. Lethean has a total market capitalization of $105,282.05 and approximately $63.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,722.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,682.22 or 0.07744011 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00024088 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00167066 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.27 or 0.00263650 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.56 or 0.00706909 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.56 or 0.00614843 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001039 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

Lethean (LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lethean

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

