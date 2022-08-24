Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) Hits New 52-Week High at $36.98

Liberty Tax Inc (OTCMKTS:TAXA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.98 and last traded at $36.43, with a volume of 365745 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.93.

Liberty Tax Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $590.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.03 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.71.

Liberty Tax Company Profile

Liberty Tax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

