Litecoin Cash Price Hits $0.0042 on Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $3.21 million and approximately $155.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 6.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $202.37 or 0.00940234 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,458.97 or 0.99702876 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000278 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 764,514,231 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

