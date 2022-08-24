Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,023 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT stock opened at $433.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $479.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $417.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $429.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). The company had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.81%.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.00.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

