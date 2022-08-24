Lokken Investment Group LLC Boosts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 57.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $1,105,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 85.0% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.00.

Chevron Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE CVX traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.25. 253,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,752,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $316.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.67. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $93.31 and a 52 week high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,971 shares of company stock worth $7,537,566. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

