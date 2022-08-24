Lokken Investment Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lokken Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.0% of Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.9% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 144,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,939,000 after buying an additional 6,794 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 56,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 32.9% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 39,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after buying an additional 9,686 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the first quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 45,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the first quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 38,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $97.66. 758,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,889,602. The stock has a market cap of $407.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.39. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $52.96 and a 1-year high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,147 shares of company stock valued at $698,858 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.40.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.