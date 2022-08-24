Lokken Investment Group LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Lokken Investment Group LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 85.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,219 shares during the quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 225,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,555,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,880,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,080,000.

BSV stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.48. The company had a trading volume of 57,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,400,699. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.51. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.65 and a twelve month high of $82.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

