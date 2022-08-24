Lokken Investment Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Lokken Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,328 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 129.2% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 564,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,344,000 after acquiring an additional 318,365 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 50,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 62.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,973,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,894,000 after purchasing an additional 105,130 shares during the period. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 9.0% in the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 54,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 757,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,479,416. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.49 and a 200-day moving average of $21.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.78.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

