Long Road Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 79,565 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up approximately 3.0% of Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,399,550,000 after buying an additional 1,886,260 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 25,924,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,144,760,000 after buying an additional 204,315 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 4.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,758,831 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,386,458,000 after buying an additional 757,743 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $947,274,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 5.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,326,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $854,314,000 after buying an additional 574,160 shares during the period. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.28. The company had a trading volume of 79,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,399,698. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.23. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.77.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $68,404,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,077,721.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $68,404,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,077,721.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

