Long Road Investment Counsel LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,770 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Intuit comprises approximately 1.2% of Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,129,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,163,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,393 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Intuit by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,529,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,415,835,000 after purchasing an additional 652,399 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,922,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,158,032,000 after purchasing an additional 336,690 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 2.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,823,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,962,730,000 after purchasing an additional 103,642 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in Intuit by 933,957.5% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,801,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,445,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801,207 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $20.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $469.85. The stock had a trading volume of 118,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,749. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $132.54 billion, a PE ratio of 53.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $423.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $439.53. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $716.86.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 30.84%.

A number of research firms have commented on INTU. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.44.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at $11,268,263.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772 in the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

