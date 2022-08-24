Long Road Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.49 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.4 %

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Shares of GILD stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.44. 168,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,744,477. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $79.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.02%.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Further Reading

