Long Road Investment Counsel LLC Sells 60 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,840 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and makes up approximately 2.0% of Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $4,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 457.1% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 201,970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,791,000 after acquiring an additional 165,714 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,789 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:BDX traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $258.23. 35,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,169. The company’s 50 day moving average is $247.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.35. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $231.46 and a twelve month high of $280.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $73.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.59.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $125,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,715. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,715. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,603 shares of company stock valued at $5,151,931 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.