Lor Inc Sells 750,000 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Stock

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) major shareholder Lor Inc sold 750,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total value of $27,307,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 216,841,263 shares in the company, valued at $7,895,190,385.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lor Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 19th, Lor Inc sold 380,166 shares of Rollins stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $13,917,877.26.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Lor Inc sold 487,309 shares of Rollins stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.14, for a total value of $18,098,656.26.

On Friday, August 12th, Lor Inc sold 329,750 shares of Rollins stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $12,147,990.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Lor Inc sold 500,000 shares of Rollins stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total value of $18,645,000.00.

On Thursday, August 4th, Lor Inc sold 500,000 shares of Rollins stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $18,865,000.00.

Shares of NYSE ROL traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,014,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,178. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.51. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $40.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 52.99 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rollins during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

