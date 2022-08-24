Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.10-$13.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $97.00 billion-$99.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.54 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. OTR Global lowered Lowe’s Companies to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $244.05.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW opened at $207.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $132.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $189.45 and a 200-day moving average of $201.65. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.