Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Trading Down 6.6%

Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) traded down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.81 and last traded at $8.87. 190,010 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 5,987,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Luminar Technologies from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Luminar Technologies from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Luminar Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen boosted their price target on Luminar Technologies to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 11.44, a current ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.89.

In related news, CEO Austin Russell bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $242,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,293,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $692,750. Corporate insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Luminar Technologies by 16.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,356,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after purchasing an additional 191,575 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 335.2% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 92,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 70,915 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 8,604 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 30,778 shares in the last quarter. 58.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

