Macy’s (NYSE:M) Trading Down 3.2% After Analyst Downgrade

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) shares were down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $21.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Macy’s traded as low as $18.49 and last traded at $18.69. Approximately 481,153 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 10,973,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.31.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on M. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Macy’s from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Macy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. OTR Global lowered shares of Macy’s to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Insider Activity

In other Macy’s news, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $276,371.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,991.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Macy’s news, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $276,371.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,991.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $1,354,444.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,043,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,636,878. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Macy’s

Macy’s Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in M. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 175.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 64.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.71.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.14. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 56.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.98%.

Macy’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

