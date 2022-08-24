Maker Price Hits $858.82 on Major Exchanges (MKR)

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Maker has a total market capitalization of $839.61 million and $165.24 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maker coin can currently be purchased for $858.82 or 0.03990266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Maker has traded down 8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004646 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,522.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004697 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003801 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002376 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00128432 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00033387 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00076384 BTC.

Maker Profile

Maker (MKR) is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 coins. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maker Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

