Man Group (LON:EMG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $234.00

Man Group Limited (LON:EMG – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 234 ($2.83) and traded as high as GBX 252.15 ($3.05). Man Group shares last traded at GBX 248.40 ($3.00), with a volume of 3,507,376 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EMG shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.38) price objective on shares of Man Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.38) price objective on shares of Man Group in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Man Group from GBX 322 ($3.89) to GBX 313 ($3.78) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Man Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 293.50 ($3.55).

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 251.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 234.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 728.24.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Man Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.64%.

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

