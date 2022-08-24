Marco Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Marco Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,985 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 26.9% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $535,194.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,174.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $535,194.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,174.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of NYSE FIS traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.87. 19,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,644,213. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.25, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $130.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.89 and its 200-day moving average is $98.51.
Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 136.23%.
Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile
Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.
