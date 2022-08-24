Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. Buys New Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 96,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,592,000. Raytheon Technologies accounts for 4.3% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.89. The stock had a trading volume of 36,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,468,067. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.83. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $106.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $137.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04.
Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.58%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently commented on RTX. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Vertical Research cut their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.10.
Raytheon Technologies Company Profile
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
