Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. Buys New Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 96,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,592,000. Raytheon Technologies accounts for 4.3% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.89. The stock had a trading volume of 36,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,468,067. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.83. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $106.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $137.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on RTX. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Vertical Research cut their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

