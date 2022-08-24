Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 69,658 Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 69,658 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $8,218,000. Bank of Montreal makes up approximately 3.7% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at $666,860,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 140,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,039,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 39.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on BMO shares. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Europe raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$151.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.31.

Bank of Montreal Trading Down 1.1 %

BMO traded down $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.11. 27,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,661. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $90.44 and a 1 year high of $122.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.20. The firm has a market cap of $67.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.17.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. Bank of Montreal’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.