Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.34-$4.57 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.99 billion-$2.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.06 billion. Masimo also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.85-$0.97 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MASI. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Masimo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masimo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $183.80.

NASDAQ:MASI traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $151.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,887. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Masimo has a 52 week low of $112.07 and a 52 week high of $305.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.77 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.21.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. Masimo had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $565.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Masimo will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MASI. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Masimo by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Masimo by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Masimo by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Masimo by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1,011.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

