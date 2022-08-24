Mason Graphite (CVE:LLG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.47

Mason Graphite Inc. (CVE:LLG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.47 and traded as low as C$0.38. Mason Graphite shares last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 6,600 shares.

Mason Graphite Stock Down 5.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 56.48 and a current ratio of 56.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.61 million and a P/E ratio of -8.46.

Mason Graphite (CVE:LLG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Mason Graphite Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mason Graphite

Mason Graphite Inc, a mining and processing company, engages in the extraction, processing, and development of graphite deposits in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Lac Guéret graphite property, which consists of 215 claims covering an area of 11,630 hectares located in northeastern Quebec.

