Mason Graphite (CVE:LLG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.47

Posted by on Aug 24th, 2022

Mason Graphite Inc. (CVE:LLGGet Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.47 and traded as low as C$0.38. Mason Graphite shares last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 6,600 shares.

Mason Graphite Stock Down 5.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 56.48 and a current ratio of 56.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.61 million and a P/E ratio of -8.46.

Mason Graphite (CVE:LLGGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Mason Graphite Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mason Graphite

(Get Rating)

Mason Graphite Inc, a mining and processing company, engages in the extraction, processing, and development of graphite deposits in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Lac Guéret graphite property, which consists of 215 claims covering an area of 11,630 hectares located in northeastern Quebec.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mason Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mason Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.