Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) PT Lowered to $3.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $12.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 342.67% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Mawson Infrastructure Group from $17.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday.
Mawson Infrastructure Group Stock Performance
Shares of MIGI opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $17.25. The company has a market capitalization of $49.13 million, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 2.29.
Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile
Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc, a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining in the United States and Australia. It owns and operates modular data centers. The company is based in North Sydney, Australia.
