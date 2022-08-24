Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) PT Lowered to $3.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $12.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 342.67% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Mawson Infrastructure Group from $17.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Stock Performance

Shares of MIGI opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $17.25. The company has a market capitalization of $49.13 million, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 2.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mawson Infrastructure Group

Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group by 216.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 110,780 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group by 24.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 11,430 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Mawson Infrastructure Group by 28.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 520,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 113,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc, a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining in the United States and Australia. It owns and operates modular data centers. The company is based in North Sydney, Australia.

See Also

