Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mawson Infrastructure Group had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 19.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS.
Mawson Infrastructure Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ MIGI traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $0.73. 727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,729. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $17.25.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MIGI. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Mawson Infrastructure Group from $17.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group from $12.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Mawson Infrastructure Group
Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc, a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining in the United States and Australia. It owns and operates modular data centers. The company is based in North Sydney, Australia.
