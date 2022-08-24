Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mawson Infrastructure Group had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 19.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ MIGI traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $0.73. 727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,729. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $17.25.

Get Mawson Infrastructure Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MIGI. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Mawson Infrastructure Group from $17.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group from $12.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIGI. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mawson Infrastructure Group by 216.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 110,780 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group by 24.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 11,430 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mawson Infrastructure Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 156,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mawson Infrastructure Group by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 49,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 10,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc, a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining in the United States and Australia. It owns and operates modular data centers. The company is based in North Sydney, Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.