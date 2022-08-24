Maxcoin Price Tops $0.0019 on Major Exchanges (MAX)

Maxcoin (MAX) traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. During the last week, Maxcoin has traded 45% lower against the U.S. dollar. Maxcoin has a total market cap of $118,474.91 and approximately $18.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maxcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,453.91 or 1.00141653 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00060526 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.28 or 0.00230025 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00150867 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.61 or 0.00236248 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00055376 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004005 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004606 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00056732 BTC.

About Maxcoin

Maxcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org.

Maxcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

