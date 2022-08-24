McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Lokken Investment Group LLC

Lokken Investment Group LLC cut its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,866 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 314,738 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $84,372,000 after acquiring an additional 12,565 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 123,723 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $33,160,000 after acquiring an additional 20,702 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 113,957 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $260.93. 54,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,341,240. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The firm has a market cap of $191.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $254.17 and a 200-day moving average of $248.39.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 67.98%.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,715. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.74.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

