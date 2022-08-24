Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Medtronic updated its FY23 guidance to $5.53-5.65 EPS.
Medtronic Price Performance
NYSE MDT traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.30. 441,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,663,053. The stock has a market cap of $118.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic has a one year low of $86.70 and a one year high of $135.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.19 and a 200-day moving average of $99.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Medtronic Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.92%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medtronic
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Medtronic from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen set a $125.00 target price on Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.
Medtronic Company Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Medtronic (MDT)
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
- Will the Real Palantir Please Stand Up?
- Foot Locker Just Because A Very Tempting Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.