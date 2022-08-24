Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Medtronic updated its FY23 guidance to $5.53-5.65 EPS.

Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE MDT traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.30. 441,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,663,053. The stock has a market cap of $118.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic has a one year low of $86.70 and a one year high of $135.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.19 and a 200-day moving average of $99.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.92%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,238 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,501 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Medtronic from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen set a $125.00 target price on Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

