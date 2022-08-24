Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) Trading Down 1.9%

Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF – Get Rating) traded down 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.45 and last traded at $21.45. 736 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 110,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on MPNGF. Macquarie upgraded Meituan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Meituan from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Get Meituan alerts:

Meituan Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.18.

Meituan Company Profile

Meituan operates an e-commerce platform for various services. It operates through Food Delivery; In-store, Hotel & Travel; and New Initiatives and Others segments. The Food delivery segment provides consumers place orders of food prepared by merchants. The In-store, Hotel & Travel segment offers consumers purchase local consumer services provided by merchants in numerous in-store categories or make reservations for hotels and attractions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meituan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meituan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.