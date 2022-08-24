Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,901 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,718,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 20,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, June 6th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

MRK stock opened at $90.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.26. The company has a market capitalization of $228.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

