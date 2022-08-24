Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires New Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,167.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 58,371 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 671.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 216,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,918,000 after purchasing an additional 188,000 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 45,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 24,860 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 77,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 142,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 7,581 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $25.84. 538,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,222,971. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.05 and its 200 day moving average is $32.37. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $24.38 and a 1-year high of $41.60.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.