Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 380 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Norwood Financial Corp grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 292.9% in the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of XBI traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.05. 348,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,860,448. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.77. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $61.78 and a 1 year high of $136.61.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.