Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 390 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 94.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 4.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 732,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $620,264,000 after purchasing an additional 30,758 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alleghany by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 457,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $305,702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Alleghany by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alleghany by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,892,000 after acquiring an additional 8,894 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Alleghany in the first quarter valued at about $96,879,000. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alleghany Stock Performance

Y traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $841.38. The company had a trading volume of 517 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,578. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $835.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $800.40. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 0.57. Alleghany Co. has a 1 year low of $585.10 and a 1 year high of $862.87.

About Alleghany

Alleghany ( NYSE:Y Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $17.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.15 by ($0.87). Alleghany had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $17.39 earnings per share.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

