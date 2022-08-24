Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Has $181,000 Stake in The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The New Germany Fund were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of The New Germany Fund by 37.5% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC grew its position in The New Germany Fund by 37.5% in the first quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 30,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 8,219 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in The New Germany Fund by 5.4% in the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 208,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 10,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in The New Germany Fund by 18.0% in the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 301,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 45,904 shares in the last quarter.

The New Germany Fund stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,041. The New Germany Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $21.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.11.

The New Germany Fund Profile

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

