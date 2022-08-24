Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Has $5.11 Million Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 1.8% of Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 41,899,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,543,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,878 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 20,873,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $726,598,000 after purchasing an additional 831,987 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 231.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,629,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,384,000 after buying an additional 6,025,918 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 15.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,260,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,575,000 after acquiring an additional 854,898 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,985,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,347,000 after acquiring an additional 147,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $33.31. 120,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,711,094. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $32.20 and a 12 month high of $39.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.23.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

